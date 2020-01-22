CPIHL standings, schedule and results for Jan. 22

Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;14-1-0-1;29
Central Dauphin;12-3-1;25
Hershey;11-2-1-2;25
Lower Dauphin;10-5;20
Manheim Twp.;4-11;8
Cumberland Valley;2-12-0-1;5
Susquehanna Stampede;0-15;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;14-2;28
Twin Valley;13-1-0-1;27
Cedar Crest;13-4;26
Hempfield;11-5;22
Warwick;9-4-2-1;21
Annville-Cleona;10-5;20
Keystone Kraken*;7-7-1;15
Dallastown;7-8-1;15
Central York;7-8;14
Elizabethtown;6-8-1-1;14
Penn Manor;6-9;12
Susquehannock;3-10-1-1;8
Manheim Central;0-15-0-1;1
Palmyra;0-15;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Wednesday, Jan. 22
No events scheduled.
Thursday, Jan. 23
No events scheduled.