CPIHL standings, schedule and results for Jan. 24

CPIHL

Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;14-1-0-1;29

Central Dauphin;12-3-1;25

Hershey;11-2-1-2;25

Lower Dauphin;10-5;20

Manheim Twp.;4-11;8

Cumberland Valley;2-12-0-1;5

Susquehanna Stampede;0-15;0

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;14-2;28

Twin Valley;13-1-0-1;27

Cedar Crest;13-4;26

Hempfield;11-5;22

Warwick;9-4-2-1;21

Annville-Cleona;10-5;20

Keystone Kraken*;7-7-1;15

Dallastown;7-8-1;15

Central York;7-8;14

Elizabethtown;6-8-1-1;14

Penn Manor;6-9;12

Susquehannock;3-10-1-1;8

Manheim Central;0-15-0-1;1

Palmyra;0-15;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Friday, Jan. 24

Susquehannock at Central York, at York Ice Arena, 6:15

Elizabethtown at Annville-Cleona, at Klick Lewis Arena, 6:45

West Shore at Warwick, at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15

Twin Valley at Dallastown, at York Ice Arena, 8

Lower Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, at Twin Ponds, 8:15

Susquehanna Stampede at Manheim Twp., at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20

Central Dauphin at Palmyra, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Palmyra at Manheim Central, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Penn Manor at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds, 8:30

Sunday, Jan. 26

Warwick at Hempfield, at Lancaster Ice Rink, 8:15

