Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;11-1-0-1;23
Central Dauphin;10-3-1;21
Hershey;8-1-1-2;19
Lower Dauphin;9-4;18
Manheim Twp.;3-9;6
Cumberland Valley;2-10;4
Susquehanna Stampede;0-12;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;12-1;24
Twin Valley;11-1-0-1;23
Cedar Crest;11-3;22
Warwick;7-3-2-1;17
Annville-Cleona;8-5;16
Hempfield;8-5;16
Keystone Kraken*;7-5-1;15
Dallastown;6-7-1;13
Elizabethtown;5-7-1;11
Central York;5-7;10
Penn Manor;5-7;10
Susquehannock;3-8-1-1;8
Manheim Central;0-13-0-1;1
Palmyra;0-12;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Elizabethtown 3, Warwick 1
Thursday, Jan. 9
No events scheduled.
Friday, Jan. 10
Palmyra at Twin Valley, at Body Zone, 6:30
Dallastown at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds, 6:30
Central York at Penn Manor, at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15
Susquehanna Stampede at Central Dauphin, at Twin Ponds, 8:15
Cumberland Valley at Manheim Twp., at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20
Hershey at Palmyra, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30
Manheim Central at West Shore, at Twin Ponds, 8:30
Cedar Crest at Warwick, at Lancaster Ice Rink, 9