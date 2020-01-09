Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;11-1-0-1;23

Central Dauphin;10-3-1;21

Hershey;8-1-1-2;19

Lower Dauphin;9-4;18

Manheim Twp.;3-9;6

Cumberland Valley;2-10;4

Susquehanna Stampede;0-12;0

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;12-1;24

Twin Valley;11-1-0-1;23

Cedar Crest;11-3;22

Warwick;7-3-2-1;17

Annville-Cleona;8-5;16

Hempfield;8-5;16

Keystone Kraken*;7-5-1;15

Dallastown;6-7-1;13

Elizabethtown;5-7-1;11

Central York;5-7;10

Penn Manor;5-7;10

Susquehannock;3-8-1-1;8

Manheim Central;0-13-0-1;1

Palmyra;0-12;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Elizabethtown 3, Warwick 1

Thursday, Jan. 9

No events scheduled.

Friday, Jan. 10

Palmyra at Twin Valley, at Body Zone, 6:30

Dallastown at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds, 6:30

Central York at Penn Manor, at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15

Susquehanna Stampede at Central Dauphin, at Twin Ponds, 8:15

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Twp., at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20

Hershey at Palmyra, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Manheim Central at West Shore, at Twin Ponds, 8:30

Cedar Crest at Warwick, at Lancaster Ice Rink, 9

