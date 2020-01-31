CPIHL standings, schedule and results for Jan. 31

Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;15-1-0-1;31
Central Dauphin;13-4-1;27
Hershey;12-2-1-2;27
Lower Dauphin;11-6;22
Manheim Twp.;4-13;8
Cumberland Valley;3-13-0-1;7
Susquehanna Stampede;1-16;2
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;16-2;32
Twin Valley;14-2-0-1;29
Cedar Crest;14-4;28
Warwick;10-5-2-1;23
Annville-Cleona;11-6;22
Hempfield;11-6;22
Keystone Kraken*;9-7-1;18
Central York;9-8;18
Dallastown;8-9-1;17
Penn Manor;7-10;14
Elizabethtown;6-10-1-1;14
Susquehannock;3-12-1-1;8
Palmyra;1-17;2
Manheim Central;0-16-0-1;1
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Friday, Jan. 31
Hershey at Palmyra, at Klick Lewis Arena, 6:45
Cumberland Valley at Manheim Twp., at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15
Penn Manor at Central York, at York Ice Arena, 7:15
Twin Valley at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds, 8:15
Annville-Cleona at Hempfield, at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20
Susquehannock at Manheim Central, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30
Susquehanna Stampede at Lower Dauphin, at Twin Ponds, 8:30
Saturday, Feb. 1
No events scheduled.