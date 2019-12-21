Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Hershey;8-0-1-2;19

Palmyra;9-1-0-1;19

Central Dauphin;9-3-1;19

Lower Dauphin;8-4;16

Manheim Twp.;3-8;6

Cumberland Valley;2-9;4

Susquehanna Stampede;0-11;0

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;11-1;22

Twin Valley;9-1-0-1;19

Cedar Crest;9-3;18

Annville-Cleona;8-3;16

Warwick;6-2-2-1;15

Hempfield;7-5;14

Keystone Kraken*;6-4-1;13

Dallastown;6-6-1;13

Central York;5-6;10

Penn Manor;5-6;10

Elizabethtown;3-7-1;7

Susquehannock;2-8-1-1;6

Manheim Central;0-11;0

Palmyra;0-11;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Friday, Dec. 20

Twin Valley at Manheim Central, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 (no report)

Annville-Cleona 4, Warwick 1

Saturday, Dec. 21

No events scheduled.

Next games: Friday, Jan. 3

