Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Hershey;8-0-1-2;19
Palmyra;9-1-0-1;19
Central Dauphin;9-3-1;19
Lower Dauphin;8-4;16
Manheim Twp.;3-8;6
Cumberland Valley;2-9;4
Susquehanna Stampede;0-11;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;11-1;22
Twin Valley;10-1-0-1;21
Cedar Crest;9-3;18
Annville-Cleona;8-3;16
Warwick;6-2-2-1;15
Hempfield;7-5;14
Keystone Kraken*;6-4-1;13
Dallastown;6-6-1;13
Central York;5-6;10
Penn Manor;5-6;10
Elizabethtown;3-7-1;7
Susquehannock;2-8-1-1;6
Palmyra;0-11;0
Manheim Central;0-12;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff