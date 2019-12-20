Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Hershey;8-0-1-2;19

Palmyra;9-1-0-1;19

Central Dauphin;9-3-1;19

Lower Dauphin;8-4;16

Manheim Twp.;3-8;6

Cumberland Valley;2-9;4

Susquehanna Stampede;0-11;0

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;11-1;22

Twin Valley;9-1-0-1;19

Cedar Crest;9-3;18

Warwick;6-1-2-1;15

Annville-Cleona;7-3;14

Hempfield;7-5;14

Keystone Kraken*;6-4-1;13

Dallastown;6-6-1;13

Central York;5-6;10

Penn Manor;5-6;10

Elizabethtown;3-7-1;7

Susquehannock;2-8-1-1;6

Manheim Central;0-11;0

Palmyra;0-11;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Friday, Dec. 20

Central Dauphin 5, Lower Dauphin 1

West Shore 5, Elizabethtown 0

Penn Manor 6, Dallastown 3

Hershey 10, Cumberland Valley 0

Cedar Crest 4, Hempfield 2

Palmyra 10, Susquehanna Stampede 0

Twin Valley at Manheim Central, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Keystone Kraken 7, Palmyra 2

Annville-Cleona at Warwick, at Lancaster Ice Rink, 9

Saturday, Dec. 21

No events scheduled.

WEST SHORE 5, ELIZABETHTOWN 0

West Shore;1;4;0;—;5

Elizabethtown;0;0;0;—;0

First Period

WS — Christian Holtzapple (Tanner Pressley), 15:05

Second Period

WS — Connor Winski (Pressley), 0:06

WS — Pressley (Winski), 0:31

WS — Holtzapple (Zakary Sooy), 5:07

WS — Michael Daily III (Winski), 15:36

Saves: WS (Alexander Rigling 13); E (Riley Leedom 29).

Shots: 34; WS 13.

HERSHEY 10, CUMBERLAND VALLEY 0

Hershey;3;2;5;—;10

Cumberland Valley;0;0;0;—;0

First Period

H — Jake Kloss (Toby Kauffman), 1;27

H — Jason Rippon (Ian McDonald), 1;50

H — Cole Buchanan (Hank Reed, Rippon), 15:03

Second Period

H — Rippon (Adam Wildasin), 7:31

H — Rippon (Wildasin, McDonald), 10:57

Third Period

H — Ian Zimmerman (Karsyn Kehler, Joseph Pavone), 0:30

H — Rippon (ReeD), 0:57

H — Wildasin (Connor Cain), 2:15

H — Kauffman (Kloss), 4:02

H — Kloss (Cain), 6:03

Saves: H (Ethan Sicher 2); CV (Nicholas White 5, Nicholas Mutschler, 43)

Shots: H 58; CV 2

KEYSTONE KRAKEN 7, PALMYRA 2

Palmyra;0;2;0;—;2

Keystone Kraken;2;3;2;—;7

First Period

KK — Noah Loran (Bailey Kreitz), 10:17

KK — Michael Soule (Owen Manley), 11:51

Second Period

KK — Loran (Kreitz), 4:56

KK — Soule (Manley), 6:07

P — Gavin SHeesley (Benjamin Bell), 9:59

P — Benjamin Stalnecker (ua), 11:52

KK — Manley (Soule), 15:24

Third Period

KK — Loran (Kreitz, Jaxon Shanahan), 10:17

KK — Trey Guyer (Soule), 15:27

Saves: P (Cameron McIntyre 35); KK (Vaughn Hennessey 22)

Shots: P 24; KK 42.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0