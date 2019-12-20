Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Hershey;8-0-1-2;19
Palmyra;9-1-0-1;19
Central Dauphin;9-3-1;19
Lower Dauphin;8-4;16
Manheim Twp.;3-8;6
Cumberland Valley;2-9;4
Susquehanna Stampede;0-11;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;11-1;22
Twin Valley;9-1-0-1;19
Cedar Crest;9-3;18
Warwick;6-1-2-1;15
Annville-Cleona;7-3;14
Hempfield;7-5;14
Keystone Kraken*;6-4-1;13
Dallastown;6-6-1;13
Central York;5-6;10
Penn Manor;5-6;10
Elizabethtown;3-7-1;7
Susquehannock;2-8-1-1;6
Manheim Central;0-11;0
Palmyra;0-11;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Friday, Dec. 20
Central Dauphin 5, Lower Dauphin 1
West Shore 5, Elizabethtown 0
Penn Manor 6, Dallastown 3
Hershey 10, Cumberland Valley 0
Cedar Crest 4, Hempfield 2
Palmyra 10, Susquehanna Stampede 0
Twin Valley at Manheim Central, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30
Keystone Kraken 7, Palmyra 2
Annville-Cleona at Warwick, at Lancaster Ice Rink, 9
Saturday, Dec. 21
No events scheduled.
WEST SHORE 5, ELIZABETHTOWN 0
West Shore;1;4;0;—;5
Elizabethtown;0;0;0;—;0
First Period
WS — Christian Holtzapple (Tanner Pressley), 15:05
Second Period
WS — Connor Winski (Pressley), 0:06
WS — Pressley (Winski), 0:31
WS — Holtzapple (Zakary Sooy), 5:07
WS — Michael Daily III (Winski), 15:36
Saves: WS (Alexander Rigling 13); E (Riley Leedom 29).
Shots: 34; WS 13.
HERSHEY 10, CUMBERLAND VALLEY 0
Hershey;3;2;5;—;10
Cumberland Valley;0;0;0;—;0
First Period
H — Jake Kloss (Toby Kauffman), 1;27
H — Jason Rippon (Ian McDonald), 1;50
H — Cole Buchanan (Hank Reed, Rippon), 15:03
Second Period
H — Rippon (Adam Wildasin), 7:31
H — Rippon (Wildasin, McDonald), 10:57
Third Period
H — Ian Zimmerman (Karsyn Kehler, Joseph Pavone), 0:30
H — Rippon (ReeD), 0:57
H — Wildasin (Connor Cain), 2:15
H — Kauffman (Kloss), 4:02
H — Kloss (Cain), 6:03
Saves: H (Ethan Sicher 2); CV (Nicholas White 5, Nicholas Mutschler, 43)
Shots: H 58; CV 2
KEYSTONE KRAKEN 7, PALMYRA 2
Palmyra;0;2;0;—;2
Keystone Kraken;2;3;2;—;7
First Period
KK — Noah Loran (Bailey Kreitz), 10:17
KK — Michael Soule (Owen Manley), 11:51
Second Period
KK — Loran (Kreitz), 4:56
KK — Soule (Manley), 6:07
P — Gavin SHeesley (Benjamin Bell), 9:59
P — Benjamin Stalnecker (ua), 11:52
KK — Manley (Soule), 15:24
Third Period
KK — Loran (Kreitz, Jaxon Shanahan), 10:17
KK — Trey Guyer (Soule), 15:27
Saves: P (Cameron McIntyre 35); KK (Vaughn Hennessey 22)
Shots: P 24; KK 42.