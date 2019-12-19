Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;8-1-0-1;17

Central Dauphin;8-3-1;17

Hershey;7-0-1-2;17

Lower Dauphin;8-3;16

Manheim Twp.;3-8;6

Cumberland Valley;2-8;4

Susquehanna Stampede;0-10;0

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;10-1;20

Twin Valley;9-1-0-1;19

Cedar Crest;8-3;16

Warwick;6-1-2-1;15

Annville-Cleona;7-3;14

Hempfield;7-4;14

Dallastown;6-5-1;13

Keystone Kraken*;5-4-1;11

Central York;5-6;10

Penn Manor;4-6;8

Elizabethtown;3-6-1;7

Susquehannock;2-8-1-1;6

Palmyra;0-10;0

Manheim Central;0-11;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Thursday, Dec. 19

No events scheduled.

Friday, Dec. 20

Central Dauphin at Lower Dauphin, at Twin Ponds, 6:30

West Shore at Elizabethtown, at Klick Lewis Arena, 6:45

Dallastown at Penn Manor, at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15

Hershey at Cumberland Valley, at Twin Ponds, 8:15

Cedar Crest at Hempfield, at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20

Susquehanna Stampede at Palmyra, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Twin Valley at Manheim Central, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Palmyra at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds, 8:30

Annville-Cleona at Warwick, at Lancaster Ice Rink, 9

