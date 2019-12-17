Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;8-1-0-1;17

Central Dauphin;8-3-1;17

Hershey;7-0-1-2;17

Lower Dauphin;8-3;16

Cumberland Valley;2-8;4

Manheim Twp.;2-8;4

Susquehanna Stampede;0-9;0

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;10-1;20

Twin Valley;9-1-0-1;19

Cedar Crest;8-3;16

Warwick;6-1-2-1;15

Hempfield;7-4;14

Dallastown;6-5-1;13

Annville-Cleona;6-3;12

Keystone Kraken*;5-3-1;11

Central York;5-6;10

Penn Manor;4-6;8

Elizabethtown;3-6-1;7

Susquehannock;2-8-1-1;6

Palmyra;0-10;0

Manheim Central;0-11;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Monday, Dec. 16

Lower Dauphin 6, Palmyra 4

Hempfield 11, Manheim Central 2

Warwick 4, Cedar Crest 1

Tuesday, Dec. 17

No events scheduled.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Manheim Twp. at Susquehanna Stampede, at Twin Ponds, 8:20

Keystone Kraken at Annville-Cleona, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45

