Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;8-1-0-1;17
Central Dauphin;8-3-1;17
Hershey;7-0-1-2;17
Lower Dauphin;8-3;16
Cumberland Valley;2-8;4
Manheim Twp.;2-8;4
Susquehanna Stampede;0-9;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;10-1;20
Twin Valley;9-1-0-1;19
Cedar Crest;8-3;16
Warwick;6-1-2-1;15
Hempfield;7-4;14
Dallastown;6-5-1;13
Annville-Cleona;6-3;12
Keystone Kraken*;5-3-1;11
Central York;5-6;10
Penn Manor;4-6;8
Elizabethtown;3-6-1;7
Susquehannock;2-8-1-1;6
Palmyra;0-10;0
Manheim Central;0-11;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Monday, Dec. 16
Lower Dauphin 6, Palmyra 4
Hempfield 11, Manheim Central 2
Warwick 4, Cedar Crest 1
Tuesday, Dec. 17
No events scheduled.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Manheim Twp. at Susquehanna Stampede, at Twin Ponds, 8:20
Keystone Kraken at Annville-Cleona, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45