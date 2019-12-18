Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;8-1-0-1;17
Central Dauphin;8-3-1;17
Hershey;7-0-1-2;17
Lower Dauphin;8-3;16
Manheim Twp.;3-8;6
Cumberland Valley;2-8;4
Susquehanna Stampede;0-10;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;10-1;20
Twin Valley;9-1-0-1;19
Cedar Crest;8-3;16
Warwick;6-1-2-1;15
Annville-Cleona;7-3;14
Hempfield;7-4;14
Dallastown;6-5-1;13
Keystone Kraken*;5-4-1;11
Central York;5-6;10
Penn Manor;4-6;8
Elizabethtown;3-6-1;7
Susquehannock;2-8-1-1;6
Palmyra;0-10;0
Manheim Central;0-11;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Manheim Twp. 10, Susquehanna Stampede 0
Annville-Cleona 3, Keystone Kraken 2
Thursday, Dec. 19
No events scheduled.