Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;8-0-0-1;17

Hershey;7-0-1-2;17

Central Dauphin;8-3-1;17

Lower Dauphin;7-3;14

Cumberland Valley;2-8;4

Manheim Twp.;2-8;4

Susquehanna Stampede;0-9;0

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;10-1;20

Twin Valley;9-1-0-1;19

Cedar Crest;8-2;16

Warwick;5-1-2-1;13

Dallastown;6-5-1;13

Annville-Cleona;6-3;12

Hempfield;6-4;12

Keystone Kraken*;5-3-1;11

Central York;5-6;10

Penn Manor;4-6;8

Elizabethtown;3-6-1;7

Susquehannock;2-8-1-1;6

Manheim Central;0-10;0

Palmyra;0-10;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Monday, Dec. 16

Twin Valley 3, Penn Manor 0

Central York 3, West Shore 0

Central Dauphin 9, Cumberland Valley 0

Dallastown 4, Susquehannock 0

Lower Dauphin at Palmyra, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 (late)

Hempfield at Manheim Central, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 (late)

Warwick at Cedar Crest, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 (late)

Tuesday, Dec. 17

No events scheduled.

