Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;8-0-0-1;17
Hershey;7-0-1-2;17
Central Dauphin;8-3-1;17
Lower Dauphin;7-3;14
Cumberland Valley;2-8;4
Manheim Twp.;2-8;4
Susquehanna Stampede;0-9;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;10-1;20
Twin Valley;9-1-0-1;19
Cedar Crest;8-2;16
Warwick;5-1-2-1;13
Dallastown;6-5-1;13
Annville-Cleona;6-3;12
Hempfield;6-4;12
Keystone Kraken*;5-3-1;11
Central York;5-6;10
Penn Manor;4-6;8
Elizabethtown;3-6-1;7
Susquehannock;2-8-1-1;6
Manheim Central;0-10;0
Palmyra;0-10;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Monday, Dec. 16
Twin Valley 3, Penn Manor 0
Central York 3, West Shore 0
Central Dauphin 9, Cumberland Valley 0
Dallastown 4, Susquehannock 0
Lower Dauphin at Palmyra, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 (late)
Hempfield at Manheim Central, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 (late)
Warwick at Cedar Crest, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 (late)
Tuesday, Dec. 17
No events scheduled.