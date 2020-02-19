CPIHL playoff results for Feb. 19

Bears Division
Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5
Lower Dauphin 9, Manheim Twp. 2
Semifinals: Friday, Feb. 7
Palmyra 5, Lower Dauphin 1
Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10
Central Dauphin 1, Hershey 0
Final: Wednesday, Feb. 12
Central Dauphin 3, Palmyra 0
Consolation Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19
Lower Dauphin vs. Hershey, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45
Consolation Final
Palmyra vs. TBD, at Klick Lewis Arena, TBD
Grand Final: Friday, Feb. 28
Central Dauphin vs. TBD, at Hersheypark Arena, 8:30
---
Viola Division
Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5
Central York 6, Annville-Cleona 2
Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 7
Hempfield 7, Warwick 2
Central York 4, Cedar Crest 3 (OT)
Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10
West Shore 4, Hempfield 3 (OT)
Twin Valley 7, Central York 2
Consolation Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Feb. 12
Cedar Crest 5, Hempfield 4 (OT)
Consolation Quarterfinals: Monday, Feb. 17
Central York 9, Warwick 4
Final: Wednesday, Feb. 19
Twin Valley vs. West Shore, at Twin Ponds East, 6:15
Consolation Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19
Cedar Crest vs. Central York, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:15
Consolation Final
TBD
Grand Final: Friday, Feb. 28
TBD, at Hersheypark Arena, 6:15