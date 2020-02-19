CPIHL playoff results for Feb. 19
agate
CPIHL

CPIHL playoff results for Feb. 19

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 19 series

Bears Division

Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Lower Dauphin 9, Manheim Twp. 2

Semifinals: Friday, Feb. 7

Palmyra 5, Lower Dauphin 1

Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10

Central Dauphin 1, Hershey 0

Final: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Central Dauphin 3, Palmyra 0

Consolation Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Lower Dauphin vs. Hershey, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45

Consolation Final

Palmyra vs. TBD, at Klick Lewis Arena, TBD

Grand Final: Friday, Feb. 28

Central Dauphin vs. TBD, at Hersheypark Arena, 8:30

---

Viola Division

Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Central York 6, Annville-Cleona 2

Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 7

Hempfield 7, Warwick 2

Central York 4, Cedar Crest 3 (OT)

Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10

West Shore 4, Hempfield 3 (OT)

Twin Valley 7, Central York 2

Consolation Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Cedar Crest 5, Hempfield 4 (OT)

Consolation Quarterfinals: Monday, Feb. 17

Central York 9, Warwick 4

Final: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Twin Valley vs. West Shore, at Twin Ponds East, 6:15

Consolation Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Cedar Crest vs. Central York, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:15

Consolation Final

TBD

Grand Final: Friday, Feb. 28

TBD, at Hersheypark Arena, 6:15

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Allan R. "Punch" Mowery
Obituaries

Allan R. "Punch" Mowery

Allan R. “Punch” Mowery, 65, of Boiling Springs, PA died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side at the UPMC Carlisl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News