CPIHL playoff results for Feb. 26
agate
CPIHL

CPIHL playoff results for Feb. 26

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 26 series

Bears Division

Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Lower Dauphin 9, Manheim Twp. 2

Semifinals: Friday, Feb. 7

Palmyra 5, Lower Dauphin 1

Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10

Central Dauphin 1, Hershey 0

Final: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Central Dauphin 3, Palmyra 0

Consolation Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Hershey 5, Lower Dauphin 3

Consolation Final: Monday, Feb. 24

Hershey 6, Palmyra 3

Grand Final: Friday, Feb. 28

Central Dauphin vs. Hershey, at Hersheypark Arena, 8:30

---

Viola Division

Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Central York 6, Annville-Cleona 2

Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 7

Hempfield 7, Warwick 2

Central York 4, Cedar Crest 3 (OT)

Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10

West Shore 4, Hempfield 3 (OT)

Twin Valley 7, Central York 2

Consolation Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Cedar Crest 5, Hempfield 4 (OT)

Consolation Quarterfinals: Monday, Feb. 17

Central York 9, Warwick 4

Final: Wednesday, Feb. 19

West Shore 5, Twin Valley 2

Consolation Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Cedar Crest 8, Central York 1

Consolation Final: Monday, Feb. 24

Cedar Crest 3, Twin Valley 1

Grand Final: Friday, Feb. 28

West Shore vs. Cedar Crest, at Hersheypark Arena, 6:15

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News