CPIHL playoff results for Feb. 25

Bears Division
Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5
Lower Dauphin 9, Manheim Twp. 2
Semifinals: Friday, Feb. 7
Palmyra 5, Lower Dauphin 1
Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10
Central Dauphin 1, Hershey 0
Final: Wednesday, Feb. 12
Central Dauphin 3, Palmyra 0
Consolation Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19
Hershey 5, Lower Dauphin 3
Consolation Final: Monday, Feb. 24
Hershey 6, Palmyra 3
Grand Final: Friday, Feb. 28
Central Dauphin vs. Hershey, at Hersheypark Arena, 8:30
---
Viola Division
Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5
Central York 6, Annville-Cleona 2
Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 7
Hempfield 7, Warwick 2
Central York 4, Cedar Crest 3 (OT)
Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10
West Shore 4, Hempfield 3 (OT)
Twin Valley 7, Central York 2
Consolation Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Feb. 12
Cedar Crest 5, Hempfield 4 (OT)
Consolation Quarterfinals: Monday, Feb. 17
Central York 9, Warwick 4
Final: Wednesday, Feb. 19
West Shore 5, Twin Valley 2
Consolation Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19
Cedar Crest 8, Central York 1
Consolation Final: Monday, Feb. 24
Cedar Crest 3, Twin Valley 1