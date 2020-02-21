CPIHL playoff results for Feb. 21
CPIHL

CPIHL playoff results for Feb. 21

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 21 series

Bears Division

Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Lower Dauphin 9, Manheim Twp. 2

Semifinals: Friday, Feb. 7

Palmyra 5, Lower Dauphin 1

Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10

Central Dauphin 1, Hershey 0

Final: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Central Dauphin 3, Palmyra 0

Consolation Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Hershey 5, Lower Dauphin 3

Consolation Final: Monday, Feb. 24

Palmyra vs. Hershey, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Grand Final: Friday, Feb. 28

Central Dauphin vs. TBD, at Hersheypark Arena, 8:30

---

Viola Division

Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Central York 6, Annville-Cleona 2

Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 7

Hempfield 7, Warwick 2

Central York 4, Cedar Crest 3 (OT)

Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10

West Shore 4, Hempfield 3 (OT)

Twin Valley 7, Central York 2

Consolation Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Cedar Crest 5, Hempfield 4 (OT)

Consolation Quarterfinals: Monday, Feb. 17

Central York 9, Warwick 4

Final: Wednesday, Feb. 19

West Shore 5, Twin Valley 2

Consolation Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Cedar Crest 8, Central York 1

Consolation Final: Monday, Feb. 24

Twin Valley vs. Cedar Crest, Body Zone, 7

Grand Final: Friday, Feb. 28

West Shore vs. TBD, at Hersheypark Arena, 6:15

