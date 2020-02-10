CPIHL playoff results for Feb. 10

Bears Division
Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5
Lower Dauphin 9, Manheim Twp. 2
Semifinals: Friday, Feb. 7
Palmyra 5, Lower Dauphin 1
Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10
Hershey vs. Central Dauphin, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30
Final: Wednesday, Feb. 12
Palmyra vs. TBD, Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45
Consolation Semifinals
Lower Dauphin vs. TBD, TBA
Consolation Final
TBD
Grand Final: Friday, Feb. 28
TBD, at Herseypark Arena, 8:30
---
Viola Division
Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5
Central York 6, Annville-Cleona 2
Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 7
Hempfield 7, Warwick 2
Central York 4, Cedar Crest 3 (OT)
Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10
West Shore vs. Hempfield, at Twin Ponds East, 7:45
Twin Valley vs. Central York, at Body Zone Sports, 7
Consolation Quarterfinals
Cedar Crest vs. TBD, TBA
Warwick vs. TBD, TBA
Final
TBD
Consolation Semifinals
TBD
Consolation Final
TBD
Grand Final: Friday, Feb. 28
TBD, at Hersheypark Arena, 6:15