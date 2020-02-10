CPIHL playoff results for Feb. 10
CPIHL

Bears Division

Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Lower Dauphin 9, Manheim Twp. 2

Semifinals: Friday, Feb. 7

Palmyra 5, Lower Dauphin 1

Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10

Hershey vs. Central Dauphin, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Final: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Palmyra vs. TBD, Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45

Consolation Semifinals

Lower Dauphin vs. TBD, TBA

Consolation Final

TBD

Grand Final: Friday, Feb. 28

TBD, at Herseypark Arena, 8:30

---

Viola Division

Play-in: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Central York 6, Annville-Cleona 2

Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 7

Hempfield 7, Warwick 2

Central York 4, Cedar Crest 3 (OT)

Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 10

West Shore vs. Hempfield, at Twin Ponds East, 7:45

Twin Valley vs. Central York, at Body Zone Sports, 7

Consolation Quarterfinals

Cedar Crest vs. TBD, TBA

Warwick vs. TBD, TBA

Final

TBD

Consolation Semifinals

TBD

Consolation Final

TBD

Grand Final: Friday, Feb. 28

TBD, at Hersheypark Arena, 6:15

