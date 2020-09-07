COVID for print

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Monday reported an additional six cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County, with one additional death.

The death toll in Cumberland County from COVID-19 now stands at 73. York County reported two additional deaths since Sunday, bringing its total up to 132. Four other counties in the southcentral region reported increases of one death each: Adams (now 24), Blair (now 13), Dauphin (now 166) and Perry (now six).

Cumberland County’s 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.71.

In the past 14 days, 150 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 59.20 per 100,000 for the 14-day period.

The Health Department on Monday reported 167 new confirmed negative test results in Cumberland County.

The southcentral region Monday reported 79 new positives. At 34 and 14 new cases respectively, York and Dauphin counties together accounted for about 60% of the increase in positive test results in the region.

Statewide, the Health Department reported 547 new positive cases of COVID-19 along with 20 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 139,863 cases and 7,780 total deaths attributed to the virus.