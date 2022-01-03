COVID for print

Cumberland County reported 276 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in Monday’s update from the state Department of Health.

There were 126 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday’s report, a decrease of two since Sunday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 131. The county’s highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2, 2021. The 14-day average for COVID patients on ventilators sits at 14.2, the lowest rate since Dec. 2.

There are 16 adults in intensive care and 12 on ventilators. Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 deaths in December.

Monday’s report included 334 test results for Cumberland County, with 55 probable cases, 221 confirmed positive cases and 58 negative test results.

Franklin County reported 104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, with two of 39 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 28 of 38 available ventilators in use. There are 28 adults in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 205 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, with 22 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 111 of 172 available ventilators in use. There are 45 adults in intensive care and 34 on ventilators.

Early Warning Dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county’s percent positivity increased to 21.4% for the week of Dec. 24-30, up from 16.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 416.4, up from 387.6 the previous week.

Lebanon County has the second highest positivity rate at 31.3%, an increase from 22.6% the previous week. York County has the sixth highest rate at 29.5%, an increase from 23% the previous week. Adams County is 10th in the state with a positivity rate of 28.1%.

York County has the fifth highest incidence rate in the state at 848.2, a decrease from last week’s rate of 932. Adams County has the seventh highest at 826.1, which represents a drop from last week’s 1,297.

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 24-30 at 1.6%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 74.

Vaccine update

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 64.7% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 68.4% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 72.8% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots. Though the percentage of people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are high, the CDC said Thursday that only 29.9% of the county’s total population has received a booster vaccine.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 17th week of the school year, the department reported 173 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 15-21, an increase of 17 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,346.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,982 cases reported during the week of Dec. 15-21, compared to 9,870 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 123,427.

Penn State Health update (Jan. 3)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday’s update shows 197 total cases (190 adults, 7 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 27 cases since Dec. 27. Of the known-status adult patients (21 are unknown status), 63 are fully vaccinated (35.8%) with seven in an ICU and three on ventilators; 113 are nonvaccinated (64.2%) with 30 adults in an ICU and 21 adults on a ventilator. Seven unvaccinated children are hospitalized with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 33 COVID patients. Twelve are fully vaccinated adults (none are in the ICU or on a ventilator) and 21 are unvaccinated adults (two in the ICU and one is on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has seven COVID patients. All seven are unvaccinated (with one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

