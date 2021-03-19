COVID-19 print roundup

Approximately two weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced the voluntary single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be administered to pre-K to 12 educators and school staff, the state announced Friday that 83,859 people have received the J&J vaccine through the initiative.
"Thank you to everyone who has contributed to our efforts to get school staff vaccinated — and for making it happen so quickly," Wolf said. "Most importantly, vaccinating teachers will help students to get back in the classroom faster, ease the burden on parents and benefit entire communities."
By the end of this weekend, the Wolf administration said all 94,600 doses in the initial J&J vaccine allocation will be administered. In addition, the state secured 13,000 more doses last week for a total 107,600 doses. The administration said it will request another 13,000 doses next week.
The Wolf administration said the vast majority of educators and support staff who wish to receive a vaccination will have been vaccinated by the end of the month.
The administration is collaborating with 28 IUs in the state, including the Capital Area Intermediate Unit in the Midstate, to operate the clinics with the Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare administering the vaccine.
Local data update
The state Department of Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's data release.
Friday's report included 237 total test results, with 12 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (183) and confirmed positive tests (42), the county saw about 18.7% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 40.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 244.31.
On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Cumberland County showed drops in percent positivity and incidence rate per 1,000 for the week of March 12-18. The county's incidence rate dropped to 4.4% (down from 4.8%) and its incidence rate dropped to 81.3 (down from 95.9.)
The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 6.5% (up from 5.7%) and incidence rate increase to 110.8 (up from 100).
There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (the third straight day for an increase), with four in intensive care units, and seven on ventilators.
As of Friday's data, the Health Department says 21,777 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 21,838 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Friday, York County reported 146 new cases, Dauphin 49 new cases and Franklin County 38 new cases.