COVID-19 print roundup

Approximately two weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced the voluntary single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be administered to pre-K to 12 educators and school staff, the state announced Friday that 83,859 people have received the J&J vaccine through the initiative.

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed to our efforts to get school staff vaccinated — and for making it happen so quickly," Wolf said. "Most importantly, vaccinating teachers will help students to get back in the classroom faster, ease the burden on parents and benefit entire communities."

By the end of this weekend, the Wolf administration said all 94,600 doses in the initial J&J vaccine allocation will be administered. In addition, the state secured 13,000 more doses last week for a total 107,600 doses. The administration said it will request another 13,000 doses next week.

The Wolf administration said the vast majority of educators and support staff who wish to receive a vaccination will have been vaccinated by the end of the month.

The administration is collaborating with 28 IUs in the state, including the Capital Area Intermediate Unit in the Midstate, to operate the clinics with the Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare administering the vaccine.

Local data update

The state Department of Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's data release.

Friday's report included 237 total test results, with 12 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (183) and confirmed positive tests (42), the county saw about 18.7% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 40.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 244.31.

On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Cumberland County showed drops in percent positivity and incidence rate per 1,000 for the week of March 12-18. The county's incidence rate dropped to 4.4% (down from 4.8%) and its incidence rate dropped to 81.3 (down from 95.9.)

The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 6.5% (up from 5.7%) and incidence rate increase to 110.8 (up from 100).

There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (the third straight day for an increase), with four in intensive care units, and seven on ventilators.

As of Friday's data, the Health Department says 21,777 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 21,838 full vaccines (both doses) administered.

In the southcentral region for Friday, York County reported 146 new cases, Dauphin 49 new cases and Franklin County 38 new cases.

Dashboard data

COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 12-March 18):

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

  • Pennsylvania:
    • Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (5.7% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.8 (100 previous 7 days)
  • Adams County:
    • Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (8.6% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.5 (133 previous 7 days)
  • Cumberland County:
    • Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.3 (95.9 previous 7 days)
  • Dauphin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 89.8 (110.7 previous 7 days)
  • Franklin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 6.8% last 7 days (5.2% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 118 (94.2 previous 7 days)
  • Lebanon County:
    • Percent Positivity - 7.5% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 117.1 (107.9 previous 7 days)
  • Perry County:
    • Percent Positivity - 9.0% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.1 (86.4 previous 7 days)
  • York County:
    • Percent Positivity - 8.3% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 120.9 (107.8 previous 7 days)

Regional data

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 19):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 19 new cases; 7,699 total cases (6,542 confirmed, 1,157 probable); 31,752 negatives; 158 deaths (+1)
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 3,895 total cases (2,825 confirmed, 1,070 probable); 9,091 negatives; 130 deaths (+1)
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 23 new cases; 10,885 total cases (8,846 confirmed, 2,039 probable); 35,589 negatives; 309 deaths (+1)
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 54 new cases; 17,353 total cases (14,245 confirmed, 3,108 probable); 71,383 negatives; 489 deaths
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 49 new cases; 21,566 total cases (19,222 confirmed, 2,334 probable); 91,970 negatives; 510 deaths (-1)
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 38 new cases; 13,067 total cases (11,252 confirmed, 1,815 probable); 45,703 negatives; 337 deaths (+2)
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,163 total cases (664 confirmed, 499 probable); 3,490 negatives; 15 deaths
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 20 new cases; 4,476 total cases (3,772 confirmed, 704 probable); 13,870 negatives; 126 deaths
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 1,867 total cases (1,686 confirmed, 181 probable); 4,715 negatives; 81 deaths
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 17 new cases; 13,362 total cases (11,709 confirmed, 1,653 probable); 45,079 negatives; 264 deaths  
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 7 new cases; 4,693 total cases (4,458 confirmed, 235 probable); 13,054 negatives; 174 deaths
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases; 3,062 total cases (2,477 confirmed, 585 probable); 9,582 negatives; 88 deaths
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 146 new cases; 37,690 total cases (31,416 confirmed, 6,264 probable); 135,774 negatives; 743 deaths (+1)
