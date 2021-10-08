COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise among vaccinated in PA

She said the data reinforced the case for booster shots. Last month, U.S. health officials approved a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for all Americans 65 and older, along with higher-risk younger people.

“We know that the vaccines do give a great measure of protection,” Johnson said. “Even now, with the delta variant, with the waning immunity, the cases that we have, the hospitalizations that we have, people who are really ill, are still largely the unvaccinated.”

On Tuesday, Commonwealth Partners, a free-market advocacy association based in Harrisburg, released weekly Health Department data that it obtained through an open-records request that showed similar increases in cases and hospitalizations among vaccinated people — along with rising deaths.

Those statistics covered a period between late April and late August and showed the spikes were particularly pronounced after delta became the dominant strain of the virus. About a third of the state's deaths from early July to mid-August were among vaccinated residents.

Gina Diorio, the group's public affairs director, accused the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf of seemingly concealing the more recent COVID-19 trends when state health officials released the first batch of breakthrough data last month.