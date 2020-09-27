County sees highest increase yet

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County.

That’s the highest number of new cases reported in a single day for the county since the start of the pandemic.

Similarly to the past two weeks, the department did not release a report Sunday, based on Saturday’s numbers. That report will be released on Monday along with data collected from Sunday.

While Cumberland County’s Friday numbers topped a record, four other counties in the southcentral region reported double-digit increases Saturday. York County reported 32 cases, and Blair County added 19 cases. Dauphin County saw an increase of 16 cases, and Lebanon County increased its caseload by 14.

The southcentral region reported 126 positives in Friday’s report.

The Health Department reported Saturday that 110 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 66 in York County.

In the past 14 days, 182 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 71.83 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. Cumberland County’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 13.