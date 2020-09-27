County sees highest increase yet

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County.
That’s the highest number of new cases reported in a single day for the county since the start of the pandemic.
Similarly to the past two weeks, the department did not release a report Sunday, based on Saturday’s numbers. That report will be released on Monday along with data collected from Sunday.
While Cumberland County’s Friday numbers topped a record, four other counties in the southcentral region reported double-digit increases Saturday. York County reported 32 cases, and Blair County added 19 cases. Dauphin County saw an increase of 16 cases, and Lebanon County increased its caseload by 14.
The southcentral region reported 126 positives in Friday’s report.
The Health Department reported Saturday that 110 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 66 in York County.
In the past 14 days, 182 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 71.83 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. Cumberland County’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 13.
The Health Department reported Saturday that seven patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The department also reported that 197 people in Cumberland County had confirmed negative test results from Friday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 10.5% for county results.
As of last week from Sept. 18 to 24, Cumberland County has a positivity rate of 2.5%. The latest number may end up raising that figure, which decreased from the previous week where the positivity rate was at 29%.
Anything higher than 5% goes into the Department of Health’s watch list. According to last week’s data, Lebanon County (5.7%) and York County (5.2%) have numbers that would warrant placement on the watch list.
Overall across the state, the Department of Health reported 1,029 additional cases for Pennsylvania from Friday’s data, including 22 new deaths.
