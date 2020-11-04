 Skip to main content
County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County.

The Health Department reported 524 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results from Wednesday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 6.0% for county results.

Cumberland County’s seven-day rolling average of new cases sits at 28.14. In the past 14 days, 303 cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 119.59 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

The Health Department reported Tuesday that 17 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The southcentral region reported 464 positives Wednesday and six deaths. Dauphin County had 94 new cases, Blair County 80 new cases, York County 66 new cases and Lebanon County 59 new cases.

The Health Department reported Wednesday that 230 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 69 in York County and 42 in Dauphin County.

The Health Department reported a new single-day high of 2,795 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths for the state in Wednesday’s report. That’s the highest-single-day increase for cases in the state during the pandemic.

Southcentral region cases

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 4):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 1,235 total cases (1,198 confirmed, 37 probable); 19,315 negatives; 32 deaths (+1)
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 14 new cases; 512 total cases (410 confirmed, 102 probable); 5,668 negatives; 9 deaths
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 80 new cases; 1,574 total cases (1,484 confirmed, 170 probable); 22,725 negatives; 33 deaths (+1)
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 37 new cases; 2,664 total cases (2,479 confirmed, 185 probable); 39,773 negatives; 82 deaths
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 94 new cases; 5,213 total cases (5,051 confirmed, 162 probable); 56,996 negatives; 196 deaths
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 48 new cases; 2,467 total cases (2,376 confirmed, 91 probable); 25,806 negatives; 58 deaths (+1)
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 108 total cases (91 confirmed, 17 probable); 1,625 negatives; 4 deaths
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 16 new cases; 1,110 total cases (1,008 confirmed, 102 probable); 8,501 negatives; 21 deaths (+1)
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 257 total cases (238 confirmed, 19 probable); 2,976 negatives; 8 deaths
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 59 new cases; 3,374 total cases (3,240 confirmed, 134 probable); 26,302 negatives; 69 deaths (+1)
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 23 new cases; 514 total cases (477 confirmed, 37 probable); 8,286 negatives; 4 deaths
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases; 397 total cases (358 confirmed, 39 probable); 5,546 negatives; 7 deaths (+1)
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 66 new cases; 6,947 total cases (6,691 confirmed, 256 probable); 77,466 negatives; 208 deaths

Cases by ZIP code

ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 4):

  • 17013: 364 positives, 5,825 negatives - +22 since Oct. 30
  • 17015: 199 positives, 2,980 negatives - +8 since Oct. 30
  • 17050: 417 positives, 5,666 negatives - +6 since Oct. 30
  • 17055: 398 positives, 6,823 negatives - +13 since Oct. 30
  • 17011: 406 positives, 6,875 negatives - +15 since Oct. 30
  • 17007: 34 positives, 745 negatives - +8 since Oct. 30
  • 17065: 38 positives, 490 negatives - +3 since Oct. 30
  • 17324: 43 positives, 597 negatives - +4 since Oct. 30
  • 17241: 123 positives, 1,672 negatives - +8 since Oct. 30
  • 17257: 364 positives, 2,160 negatives - +28 since Oct. 30
  • 17240: 25 positives, 192 negatives - +1 since Oct. 30
  • 17025: 152 positives, 2,152 negatives - +7 since Oct. 30
  • 17070: 143 positives, 2,226 negatives - +13 since Oct. 30
  • 17043: 43 positives, 894 negatives - +3 since Oct. 30
  • 17019: 119 positives, 2,506 negatives - +5 since Oct. 30
