County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County.

The Health Department reported 524 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results from Wednesday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 6.0% for county results.

Cumberland County’s seven-day rolling average of new cases sits at 28.14. In the past 14 days, 303 cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 119.59 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

The Health Department reported Tuesday that 17 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The southcentral region reported 464 positives Wednesday and six deaths. Dauphin County had 94 new cases, Blair County 80 new cases, York County 66 new cases and Lebanon County 59 new cases.

The Health Department reported Wednesday that 230 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 69 in York County and 42 in Dauphin County.

The Health Department reported a new single-day high of 2,795 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths for the state in Wednesday’s report. That’s the highest-single-day increase for cases in the state during the pandemic.

