County reports 20 infections, no deaths

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Thursday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has three reported deaths in April.

There were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's update from the Department of Health, down three from Tuesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.2.

There are no adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Twenty-three adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 18 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 20 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday, the highest single-day number since March 10. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 11.6. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by four to eight patients Thursday, with 13 of its 33 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by three at 15 patients Thursday, with 33 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and four on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 14)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 69.5% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.4% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.8% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 11)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 3.6% for the week of April 1-7, up from 3.1% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.3% two weeks ago and 2.6% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 17.8, up from 14.6 the previous week, 16.6 two weeks ago and 17.4 from three weeks ago.

Adams County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 3.8% and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 30.1.

Bradford County tops the state in percent positivity at 6.8% and in incidence rate at 71.9.

School-age children (updated April 13)

In its weekly update for the 31st week of the school year, the department reported eight cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 30-April 5, an increase from the previous week's total of two cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,567.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 507 cases reported during the week of March 30-April 5, up from an increase of 458 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 257,190.

