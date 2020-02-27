Countries take harsh steps as they struggle to contain virus

Doctors at the UC Davis Medical Center said they asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test the woman for the virus after she was admitted on Feb. 19. But they said the CDC did not approve the testing until Sunday “since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria” for the virus, according to a memo posted to the hospital’s website.

CDC spokesman Richard Quartarone said the agency is concerned about reports that the CDC delayed testing the woman. He said the agency is investigating, but a preliminary review of CDC records indicates the agency did not know about the woman until Sunday, the same day the woman was first tested.

The CDC can test about 400 specimens per day, Quartarone said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state was limited in how many people it could test because it only had 200 testing kits.

Investigators were focused Thursday on tracing the woman’s movements to figure out how she got the virus and who else she may have unwittingly infected. The woman first sought treatment at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, a city of more than 100,000 people about 59 miles from San Francisco.