Counting across the state

Cumberland County was not alone in its decision to forgo pre-canvassing in favor of starting the vote count on Wednesday.

According to Penn Capital-Star, Franklin County was expected to start pre-canvassing on Election Day, but held off on counting the ballots until Wednesday. Juniata County was to start processing mail-in ballots at 8 p.m. on Election Day while Beaver, Greene, Mercer, Monroe, Montour and Tioga counties were expected to start counting on Wednesday.

Early and absentee ballot counts are playing a role in the presidential race as Pennsylvania is one of two battleground states that do not allow ballot processing prior to Election Day with Wisconsin being the second. Michigan allows larger municipalities to start processing ballots the day before the election. None of the states allow counting prior to Election Day.

 

