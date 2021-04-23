Could the county use future federal stimulus funds to support Claremont?

Most likely, yes. The American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), which became law in March, includes $65.1 billion in direct aid to counties, based upon population.

On resident count alone, this would come out to about $50 million for a county of Cumberland County’s size, although ARPA includes a hold-harmless clause for urban counties that receive funding based on population density; this would reduce funding for counties that do not meet the urban threshold under federal housing law, which Cumberland County does not.

Still, the county will almost certainly receive an eight-figure sum, and stipulations for the funds’ use are relatively broad — the money can be used to compensate for any revenue declines relative to pre-pandemic levels.

Although Claremont faced operating deficits before the pandemic, COVID-19 has clearly exacerbated them; Claremont’s 2020 cash deficit of $989,119.70 would’ve been drastically worse without federal assistance throughout the year.

Claremont benefited from $2.8 million in direct federal assistance in 2020; in addition, the county paid for several projects at Claremont using its discretionary share of federal recovery dollars, which were also paid out to small businesses, charities and a laundry list of others in the county.

— Zack Hoopes, The Sentinel

