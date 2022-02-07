Correction

Monday's article on Silver Spring Township zoning erroneously referenced Triple Crown CEO Mark DiSanto as a state senator; his brother John is a current state senator.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Monday's article on Silver Spring Township zoning erroneously referenced Triple Crown CEO Mark DiSanto as a state senator; his brother John is a current state senator.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Carlisle Police are looking to identify a woman and her "male associate" after she allegedly stole cash left at a self-checkout register at Walmart in early January.
Newville Borough Police said two 18-year-olds and a juvenile have been charged after attacking a person at a home last week.
Dean Yaukey, the owner of Whiskers Brewery in Newville, hopes to open his business after March 1.
Here are school and government closings and delays for Friday.
39 Cumberland Valley students athletes participated in National Signing Day Wednesday, making their college commitments official.
The buzz of a chainsaw could be heard from the Square in downtown Carlisle Friday afternoon, but all of the trees remain standing.
While leaving water lines and nozzles slightly open can help with freezing issues in equipment, it's the effect the water has on the firefighters themselves that can pose the most serious concerns.
Planning is underway in Carlisle Area School District to go mask optional, but only if there is confidence that COVID-19 case counts are in a steady decline.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a retail theft in Lemoyne.
“We have to do something," Newville Police Chief Todd Koser said about the decision to move. "It’s kind of an emergency situation.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.