You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.hound/beagle/chow/dachshund mixCornelius is a sweet and playful boy who... View on PetFinder
Here are the school closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 10.
A York County teenager on Sunday won top honors in the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show Grand Champion Junior Cattle competition with a 1,385-pound crossbred steer named Krueger.
"We're getting close to a crisis mode in my opinion," Carlisle Borough Fire and Rescue Chief Randy O'Donnell said.
A recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced the Carlisle Area School District to close four elementary schools Friday and switch to remote instruction.
There were 150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's report, an increase of 19 since Friday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 131.9.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest of an employee at a Middlesex business and an attempted aggravated assault incident in Lower Mifflin Township.
With five months to go before final budget adoption, Carlisle Area School District is looking at a gap of $3.6 million in expenditures over revenue for 2022-23.
Carlisle Police reported at 9:55 a.m. that the woman reported missing earlier Tuesday has been located and is safe.
A multiple vehicle crash stopped Interstate 81 traffic Thursday morning, and first responders are detouring northbound travel off the highway at the Newville exit.
Borough officials said its trash bag vendor has been experiencing the effects of nationwide supply chain issues, with delays in obtaining raw materials.
