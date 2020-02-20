You are the owner of this article.
1964 - CORE picketing against discrimination

1964 - CORE picketing against discrimination

CORE picket

This photograph from 1961 shows the building that housed the Winkleman Barber Shop at 170 W. High St. in Carlisle. 

 Photograph courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
CORE picket in Carlisle

Members of the Congress of Racial Equity hold a demonstration in front of the Carlisle Borough municipal building in late May 1965. 

For two days in early December 1964, members of the Congress on Racial Equality conducted a silent picket of the Winkleman Barber Shop on West High Street in downtown Carlisle. The picket was in response to allegations the shop owner refused to cut the hair of black customers.

The Carlisle Barbers Association hosted a meeting that was attended by CORE members along with representatives of the Harrisburg Human Relations Commission and the Carlisle Committee on Human Rights. The barber group asked for “a week of grace” while it formulated a policy to address the concerns.

A week later, on Dec. 9, The Sentinel reported that an “amicable agreement” had been reached between the association and the groups requiring that all barber shops be open to all the public in exchange for an end to the peaceful protests.

