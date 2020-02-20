1964 - CORE picketing against discrimination

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

For two days in early December 1964, members of the Congress on Racial Equality conducted a silent picket of the Winkleman Barber Shop on West High Street in downtown Carlisle. The picket was in response to allegations the shop owner refused to cut the hair of black customers.

The Carlisle Barbers Association hosted a meeting that was attended by CORE members along with representatives of the Harrisburg Human Relations Commission and the Carlisle Committee on Human Rights. The barber group asked for “a week of grace” while it formulated a policy to address the concerns.

A week later, on Dec. 9, The Sentinel reported that an “amicable agreement” had been reached between the association and the groups requiring that all barber shops be open to all the public in exchange for an end to the peaceful protests.

