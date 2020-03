U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler County said Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, Kelly said he began experiencing flu-like symptoms and talked to his doctor, who ordered a test for COVID-19.

His test came back positive Friday afternoon. His symptoms are mild, he said. He was at home and was not in Washington for the vote on the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package.