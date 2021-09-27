Company says planned natural gas pipeline won't go forward

“It's relief,” said Terese Buchanan, a resident along the proposed route and long-time opponent.

Jacqueline Evans, whose property in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, stands along the proposed pathway, described a draining process of opposing the pipeline. She said she found surveyors on her land without permission and watched as her children struggled with worry over what would happen to wildlife and the land.

“All of a sudden a place that is supposed to feel safe to you feels threatened," she said. “The stress has been unbelievable," she said.

It's unclear whether PennEast will pursue the project again if circumstances change.

Groups backing the project lamented its apparent demise, saying it would have provided affordable energy to residents.

“If we cannot get that gas to where it is needed because of regulatory and legal challenges by those who are content to impose higher energy bills on working families, we are effectively abandoning this strategic American asset," said Amy Andryszak, president and chief executive officer of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, which backed the pipeline.