You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1892 - Columbus Day outrage in Carlisle

1892 - Columbus Day outrage in Carlisle

Columbus Day picture

This was the scene at the Wilson High School in Carlisle on Oct. 21, 1892, where a group of black students were told to move from an elevated platform to the sidewalk, touching off a racial incident. 

On Oct. 21, 1892, Carlisle celebrated the 400th anniversary of the discovery of the New World with special events organized at the grassroots level. A large parade was held in the downtown featuring a procession of 1,200 school children, black and white. Afterward, a ceremony was held in front of the Wilson High School on the northwest corner of Pitt and North streets.

The Sentinel reported that prior to the ceremony, black children were “roughly spoken to” by a Carlisle school board member and made to leave an elevated platform for the sidewalk. They were soon replaced by Dickinson College students and members of a community-based fraternal organization. This shifting around of ceremony participants sparked outrage among black residents who convened an Indignation Meeting on Oct. 25

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News