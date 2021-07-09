 Skip to main content
Cole Wagner, 1B/LHP, Red Land
PIAA 5A Baseball Championship Game - Red Land vs. Bethel Park

Red Land's Cole Wagner (18) swings at a pitch during the PIAA 5A baseball championship game against Bethel Park played Thursday evening at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park. 

Projected: Later rounds

Résumé: There isn’t much on the field that Wagner can’t do. He can hit, pitch, field grounders, catch pop ups, the list is endless. However, opting to undergo Tommy John surgery re-wrote Wagner’s course a touch, confining him to first base duties this spring and potentially shaking up what this year’s MLB Draft has in store for him.

Before his elbow injury — an injury that pitchers at all levels are all too familiar with — Wagner clocked an upper-80s fastball on the radar gun. Now, sliding into a position-player role, MLB scouts focused more on the “pop” in Wagner’s bat. And he didn’t disappoint.

The University of Georgia signee batted .353 with four home runs and 32 RBIs in addition to eight doubles, four three-baggers and 37 runs. Wagner will have a tough decision if he hears his name called as his cousin and former teammate, Luke Wagner, took the collegiate route and is primed to suit up for his second season in a Bulldog uniform.

