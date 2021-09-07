Coaching football in the genes for Nick Sirianni

Sirianni played wide receiver at Division III Mount Union and began his coaching career there as defensive backs coach. He moved on to coach wide receivers at Indiana University of Pennsylvania before landing a job with the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive quality control coach in 2009.

After four seasons with the Chiefs and five with the Chargers in various roles, Sirianni spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts before the Eagles tabbed him to replace Doug Pederson. Sirianni didn’t get an interview for any of the six other head coaching vacancies in the NFL, but impressed Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman.

Nick’s enthusiasm and energy were obvious from the moment he greeted Philadelphia fans and reporters in his introductory video conference in January. Of course, he was criticized in a fickle town filled with passion and plenty of opinions.

All Sirianni has to do is win and they’ll love him no matter what he says.