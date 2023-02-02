Q: How many years have you lived in Carlisle?

A: 40+

Q: What do you do for a living?

A: I'm the Antiracist Development Institute program manager at Penn State Dickinson Law.

Q: Why did you choose to get involved with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission?

A: I have been involved in racial justice matters inside the borough for pretty much as long as I can remember, and so the evolution of those activities, sort of, I would say maybe positioned me to have this interest in the commission.