Q: How many years have you lived in Carlisle?
A: I've lived in Carlisle since October of 2020.
Q: What do you do for a living?
A: I'm a performance consultant for a firm that specializes in safety culture change with mostly heavy industry clients.
Q: Why did you choose to get involved with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission?
A: In addition to a long standing interest in racial justice, I served on a similar committee when I was living in the town Chapel Hill, North Carolina. My service on that committee was approximately 2008 to 2010 maybe, and when I relocated to Carlisle I was looking for a way to get engaged in the community and maybe bring some of my skills and experiences to bear in a positive way in my new community. I saw that a Truth and Reconciliation Commission had been formed and I thought well I do have this previous experience doing this work in Chapel Hill and this is a great way to get to know the new community that I moved in and maybe contribute positively.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn