A Detroit woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after police found the boy’s decomposing body in a basement freezer. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Sunday the 31-year-old woman is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and torture and concealing the death of an individual. She had an arraignment Sunday and was remanded to jail. Detroit police officers and members of Child Protective Services were conducting a welfare check at the home early Friday when they discovered the boy’s body. Detroit Police Chief James White said it was not immediately clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.