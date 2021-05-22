Clover
Are you ready for your next puppy? Look no further! Meet Clover! Clover is a four month old puppy that... View on PetFinder
Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary for contested seats on Cumberland County ballots, with 118 of 118 precincts reporting and…
Wolf Brewing Co. is now officially open in the Market Square at the Legacy Park development.
Two K-9s alerted for explosive materials inside the courthouse about 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Midstate legislators criticize Cumberland Valley prom policy, say schools could be penalized for vaccine rules
Reps. Barb Gleim and Dawn Keefer have voiced their objections to the policy, with Gleim writing that the Legislature would consider de-funding schools with such protocols.
Lower Allen Township Police said a Mechanicsburg man will be charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in a December 2019 overdose.
Today's Sentinel police log includes items stolen from Carlisle and North Middleton, an assault arrest in Wormleysburg and the theft of golf carts in Perry County.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who spent nearly seven years awaiting trial for murder in South Carolina has been exonerated after testifying in his own defense that he gave police the name and address of the person who committed the crime.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Middlesex, drug charges in Upper Allen, a stolen vehicle in Lower Allen and a crash investigation on Route 581.
With 73% of precincts reporting, the two questions led with almost 54% of the vote. More than 2 million ballots were cast.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a corruption of minors arrest in Carlisle and an I-81 crash investigation in Southampton Township.