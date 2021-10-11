 Skip to main content
Clock tower repairs
Clock tower repairs

Old Courthouse Tower Repair 1

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A construction crew works on repairing the clock and bell tower at the Old Courthouse in downtown Carlisle Thursday morning. Standard time, when everyone will turn their clocks back one hour, begins Nov. 7.

