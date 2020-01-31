Climate activists from African nations make urgent appeal

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate and peers from other African nations on Friday made an urgent appeal for the world to pay more attention to the continent that stands to suffer the most from global warming despite contributing to it the least.

The Fridays For Future movement and activist Greta Thunberg held a news conference with the activists to spotlight the marginalization of African voices a week after the Associated Press cropped Nakate out of a photo at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Nakate, Makenna Muigai of Kenya, Ayakha Melithafa of South Africa and climate scientist Ndoni Mcunu of South Africa pointed out the challenges both in combating climate change on the booming continent of some 1.2 billion people and in inspiring the world’s response.

“African activists are doing so much,” Nakate said. “It gets so frustrating when no one really cares about them.”

The AP has apologized and acknowledged mistakes in sending out the cropped photo on Jan. 24 and in how the news organization initially reacted. The AP has said that it will expand diversity training worldwide as a result.