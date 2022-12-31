Approx DOB: June 2022 Clay and his cousin Potter were rescued during a TNR operation. Clay was initially timid but... View on PetFinder
Clay
Christopher Colbert, 39, was arraigned Thursday on charges of criminal homicide, felony aggravated assault and strangulation, as well as tampering with evidence.
The Carlisle Police Department reported Sunday night that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located.
Sirens for Service: Flashing lights, sirens piqued Penn Township fireman's interest in fire service, launched decades-long career
Answering calls taught Olie Mick, Assistant Fire Chief at Penn Township Volunteer Fire company how to solve problems and handle situations.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an investigation into a smashed windshield at Walmart in Carlisle.
The cost estimate of $2.29 million for the Camp Tuckahoe acquisition is based on a fair market real estate appraisal completed on May 24, county officials said in a news release last week.
Chance Keller received a community service award from the Carlisle Police Department earlier this month after finding his neighbor having a medical emergency and telling his mom who called 911.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in Carlisle after a brief foot pursuit.
“It will not help our council to make its $2.7 million contribution toward the victims’ trust fund in the resolution of the bankruptcy, which we anticipate will be completed later this year," Ronald Gardner said. "But this effort could one day help us replenish our reserves, including [the] endowment for our camps.”
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Boys Basketball: Waynesboro, Cumberland Valley remain unbeaten with wins in Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament
Waynesboro and Cumberland Valley won their first-round games at Mechanicsburg to set up a showdown between the unbeaten programs.