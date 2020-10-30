 Skip to main content
Clarification

An error was reported in two front-page stories on the Lincoln Cemetery published in The Sentinel on Wednesday. Neighborhood residents did not sign a petition in support of converting the cemetery into Memorial Park in 1972. Instead, several years prior to that, residents signed a petition for the borough to take ownership and care for the cemetery because it was dilapidated, said Lindsay Varner, the former community outreach director of the Cumberland County Historical Society. An historian researching the Lincoln Cemetery, Varner said borough minutes show that neighborhood residents voiced opposition to the park saying the state grant used to develop the park could be put to better use helping the neighborhood. 

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

