You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Please contact Teena (Inthishousewedorescue@gmail.com) for more information about this... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Please contact Teena (Inthishousewedorescue@gmail.com) for more information about this... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A portion of East High Street is closed as of 8 a.m. after a second-alarm fire call in the first block of North East Street in Carlisle.
"When we entered, we were impressed with the attractive décor, from the soaring windows, to the beautiful hardwood floors, the exposed brick and original stone, the cheery yellow paint and the original fireplaces."
Area residents and businesses continue to report intervals of up to a week between deliveries from the U.S. Postal Service, an issue resulting from what the USPS says is difficulty hiring.
The township anticipates converting the existing 1964 school building into a community center and connecting the surrounding acreage to South Middleton’s existing pedestrian trail system.
Carlisle Fire Chief Randy O'Donnell said all occupants were reported out of the building for Wednesday morning's fire, but a pet dog died.
Local high school football teams took to Week 8 Friday looking to make a push for the district playoffs.
Police said the damage was done between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Oct. 10 and caused thousands of dollars in damage to vehicle owners and local businesses.
South Middleton School District hits the pause button on serious work on a diversity and inclusivity initiative as other priorities accompany Superintendent Jim Estep and his administration.
The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce on Monday released the results of the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade, which took place on Oct. 12.
Izzy Martinez, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested Oct. 13 and faces 179 charges related to the incident.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.