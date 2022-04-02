 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cierra Bender, jr., P, Shippensburg

2021 All-Sentinel Softball Player of the Year

Cierra Bender, Shippensburg

Last year’s All-Sentinel Player of the Year, Bender recorded 210 strikeouts and posted a 2.74 ERA. At the plate, she batted .566 with eight home runs and 41 RBIs on her way to an all-state selection.

