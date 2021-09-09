Posted 9/5/2021. Please read our Core Values prior to applying at www.furryfriendsnetwork.com/adopt/our-expectations. Cider’s mother, Charlotte, was surrendered to a shelter... View on PetFinder
Cider
State Police at Chambersburg said John Cook, 54, was killed in the crash, and Pamela Cook, 53, of Carlisle, was flown to York Hospital.
Friday is the most crash-prone day of the week in Cumberland County. A total of 1,855 crashes from 2016-2020 occurred on a Friday.
The proposal Tuesday would make Estep the permanent replacement through the end of 2023-24, during which time he would assist the board in finding his own successor, Board President Liz Knouse said.
The weather service said the thunderstorms could have winds of 60 mph or greater and hail that could exceed 1 inch in diameter. Heavy rain of more than 1 inch in less than an hour is also possible.
Angel Rodriguez-Leon, 21, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and involuntary manslaugter.
The small plane crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 2020 in a wooded area north of the airport in South Middleton Township.
Today's Sentinel police log includes assault and theft arrests in Lower and Upper Allen townships, as well as crash reports out of Cumberland County.
After a soggy, but thrilling, start to the high school football season last week, Cumberland County teams returned to the gridiron for a slate…
Two years in the making, the wait for the always highly anticipated gridiron match is over, as the Greyhounds make the 20-minute trek up Route 11 Friday to Newville to reinstate the long-established rivalry.
“I know you had turnover in your leadership staff,” Estep said. “I feel reinvigorated because three to four weeks ago I was eyeing what I was going to do in retirement."