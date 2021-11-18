 Skip to main content
Christmas Tree and luminaria lighting at Children's Lake

Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 3

Luminaria line the shore of Children's Lake in Boiling Springs in 2020.
  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 5
  • Time: 5:30 p.m.
  • Location: Children's Lake, Boiling Springs
  • Details: The Boiling Springs Civic Association will hold its 29th Annual Christmas Tree & Luminaria Lighting on Dec. 5 at the Children's Lake gazebo area. Approximately 400 candles will adorn the lake and welcome Santa Claus as he lights the beautiful floating tree.
