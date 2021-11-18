 Skip to main content
Christkindlmarkt at Dill's Tavern

Dills Tavern

Dill's Tavern is located in Dillsburg, York County.
  • Date: Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11
  • Time: 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 10 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11
  • Location: Dill's Tavern and Plantation, 227 N. Baltimore Street, Dillsburg, PA 17019
  • Online: northernyorkhistorical.org/event/christkindlmarkt-at-dills-tavern-2021/
  • Details: Christkindlmarkt is a traditional German Christmas Market that takes place in the evening during the Advent season. The two-day event features over 40 vendors and artisans, food, Santa, and children's activities. The event is a rain, shine, or snow event.
