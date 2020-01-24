China expands lockdown against virus, fast-tracks hospital

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“It’s still too early to draw conclusions about how severe the virus is because at the beginning of any outbreak you would focus more on the severe cases,” said Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman for the World Health Organization in Geneva. “And then maybe we are missing some mild cases because people will just be a little bit sick and will not have it tested. And they will recover.”

In France, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said that both infected patients had traveled in China and that France should brace for more such cases.

“We see how difficult it is in today’s world to close the frontiers. In reality, it’s not possible,” she said. Buzyn said authorities want to reach anyone who might have come in contact with the patients: “It’s important to control the fire as quickly as possible.”

In the U.S., the latest person confirmed to have the disease was reported to be doing well. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention likewise said it is expecting more Americans to be diagnosed with the virus.

Still, “CDC believes that the immediate risk to the American public continues to be low at this time, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly,” said the agency’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier.