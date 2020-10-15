Chiefs sign Le'Veon Bell 2 days after release from Jets

“A tremendous player, someone that can do it all,” Mahomes said earlier in the day, when word began to spread that Bell was considering the Chiefs among a trio of teams. “Whoever is in this locker room, we make sure they're ready to go.”

Exactly when Bell will be ready to go is unclear. The Chiefs were supposed to play in Buffalo on Thursday night, but the game was pushed back to Monday night because the Bills and Titans were not clear to play until this past Tuesday.

“Welcome my brother! Let's get it!” Mahomes tweeted in response to Bell signing with Kansas City.

While the financial terms of the one-year deal with Kansas City were unknown, the Jets are responsible for the remaining $6 million in base pay on his salary with an offset clause that defrays the amount based on his salary with the Chiefs.

Whenever he steps onto the field, Bell should provide a spark as the Chiefs (4-1) try to rebound from their first loss. He spent his first six years in Pittsburgh, where the former Michigan State star was among the best dual-purpose running backs in the league, ranking second in yards from scrimmage with 7,996 from 2012 to 2017.