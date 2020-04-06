Cathie L. Burkholder, 62, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born November 8, 1957 in Carlisle to the late Carl Richard and Florence Eleanor (Schrieber) Gelbaugh. Cathie was the widow of Lester W. Burkholder III.

She was a faithful member of Carlisle First Church of God. Cathie was a member of her church choir, taught Sunday School for many years, and was a member of the Jolly Olde Timers Club at Carlisle First Church of God. She was also proud to have been a volunteer at The Bridge of Hope of Harrisburg Area. Cathie retired after over 40 years of service at Kinney Shoe / Footlocker.

She is survived by one brother, Michael (wife Donna) Gelbaugh of Virginia; one sister, Lorrie Gelbaugh of Newville; two nephews, Donald (wife Kelli) Walters Jr. of Dauphin and Carl Gelbaugh of Virginia; four nieces, Angie (husband Steve) Negley of Carlisle, Monica (husband John) Ruff of Hanover, Michelle Gelbaugh of Virginia, and Jennifer Martin of Virginia; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Gelbaugh Jr. and one sister, Diane Walters.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.